Dwight Howard has been all over the headlines recently by recruiting NBA stars to join him in Taiwan. He is now back in the headlines in regards to his own team and the ‘very disrespectful' actions by his team owner, reports Taiwan News' Keoni Everington.

“Former NBA player Dwight Howard expressed dissatisfaction with the T1 League's Taoyuan Leopard's plan to cut his pay by 65% for the next season and showed interest in making another run at the NBA, but left the door open for a possible return to Taiwan.”

Dwight Howard was reportedly offered a contract to stay with his current team in Taiwan that would pay him 65% less in salary than what they gave him in his first season. Howard had made his interest in returning public, but that might not be the case anymore.

“Howard said the pay cut was ‘very disappointing' and he felt that he deserved more. The team's CEO, Chang Chien-wei (張建偉) told the news agency that Howard's salary next season would be based on a new calculation method.”

The pay cut is based on a new payment scheme that takes into account missing games; Dwight Howard missed 1/3 of the games this season. However, Howard did average 23.2 points, 16.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per contest, so his presence was definitely felt. After the season, Howard took home the league's Best Foreign Player of the Year award as well.

It will be interesting to follow where Howard plays next, as he has made it clear that he wants to continue balling. His ultimate interest is in a return to the NBA, but if that doesn't happen, don't be surprised to see Dwight Howard back in Taiwan.