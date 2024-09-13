The NBA world suffered a tragic loss on Friday with the death of former NBA player Mitchell Wiggins. He was 64 years old. Mitchell Wiggins was the father of current Golden State Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins.

The NBA Alumni social media account published a post with Mitchell’s photo and the words: “The basketball community has lost a Legend. Our hearts are with the family, friends and fans of Mitchell Wiggins.”

Back during the 2022-23 season, Andrew Wiggins missed a large portion of the Warriors season due to his father’s medial condition. Andrew also missed time last season.

Mitchell is survived by his six children including Andrew, Nick Wiggins, Mitchell Wiggins Jr., Stephanie Wiggins, Angelica Wiggins and Taya Wiggins.

Mitchell’s NBA career took place from 1983-1992. He was the No. 23 overall pick in the 1983 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers but ultimately traded to the Chicago Bulls for Sidney Lowe.

Mitchell played one season with the Bulls before being traded to the Houston Rockets for Caldwell Jones. He played three seasons for the Rockets before he was suspended by the NBA for cocaine use. After two seasons, he rejoined the Rockets after the NBA lifted his suspension.

He would play two more seasons in the NBA, one with the Rockets and one with the Philadelphia 76ers, before embarking overseas. He holds career averages of 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 46 percent shooting from the field, 19.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Mitchell’s best statistical season came during his final season with the Rockets in 1989-90. He averaged a career-high 15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 81 percent from the free-throw line.

Mitchell also played for Team USA during the 1982 FIBA World Championship. That team won the silver medal after losing to the then Soviet Union