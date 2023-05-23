Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The tributes continue to pour in for Carmelo Anthony, who officially retired from the NBA on Monday after an incredible 19-year career. Aside from LeBron James, Chris Paul and Adam Silver, the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jason Kidd, Kristaps Porzingis and several other current and retired players took to social media to honor Melo and the legendary career he had in the top professional basketball league in the world.

Melo, who failed to find a team in the 2022-23 season after his one-year stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, confirmed that he is calling it a career in a video announcement on social media. He opened up about his journey to the NBA, noting that basketball was his “outlet.” He also proceeded to thank all the fans who have been with him since Day 1, sharing that they helped in shaping him up as a basketball player.

In the wake of his announcement, fans and his NBA peers alike paid their respects on him. Several players like Giannis continue to share their experiences with Melo and how he has made an impact on them.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wrote, “Thank you for pushing me higher and congratulations on a legendary career.”

Meanwhile, Jason Kidd called Anthony a “nightmare” to guard but a bigger “pleasure” to play with. The Dallas Mavericks coach said, “A nightmare to defend and a pleasure to play with. Congratulations [Carmelo Anthony] on an incredible career. You’re a great player and an even better person. Enjoy this next chapter!”

Kristaps Porzingis congratulated Melo for one hell of a career, while Dwyane Wade shared, “One for the record books my brother! Congrats.”

Here are more reactions to Carmelo Anthony’s retirement from his fellow NBA players:

My first NBA Jersey, I used to want cornrows so bad cuz Melo had em lol! One of the first legends to show me love. Salute to one of the realest! @carmeloanthony #STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/Ts6vZYWdRH — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) May 22, 2023

congrats on a legendary career @carmeloanthony 🙏🏾 watching u from afar my whole life showed me what it’s supposed to look like✊🏽 — Paolo Banchero🇮🇹 (@Pp_doesit) May 22, 2023

Congrats on your retirement @carmeloanthony ! I was in the tenth grade and I remember I was smiling the whole day 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QVHBkUgoxd — Josh Okogie (@CallMe_NonStop) May 22, 2023

Congratulations on the retirement, Melo!