The NBA makes a return to Mexico City this upcoming season with one regular season game slated to play there.

The league, in partnership with Zignia, announced on Wednesday that the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic will collide on Nov. 9 at the Arena CDMX in the said city, via an official press release.

This will be the 32nd time the NBA will hold a game in Mexico City. For the Hawks, however, this will be the first time they would be featured in the NBA Mexico City Games. On the other hand, the Magic will be traveling to Mexico City to play NBA basketball for the fourth time. Just like last year, the game will be aired live on ESPN.

“We’re excited to welcome the Hawks and Magic to Mexico City next season and give our passionate fans the opportunity to see some of the brightest young stars in the game. There is so much momentum around basketball in Mexico, and this game and the surrounding events will serve as the ultimate celebration of the NBA for fans across the country and throughout Latin America,” said Raul Zarraga, NBA Mexico's vice president and managing director.

As a gear-up to the Hawks-Magic game, the NBA will hold a week long celebration that includes community outreach initiatives, youth basketball development programming, and various interactive activities. The festivities end with an NBA G-League game between the Osceola Magic and the Mexico City Capitanes on Nov. 10.

A ticket pre-sale exclusive to NBA ID members commences from Aug. 14-15, while the actual ticket selling begins the day after.