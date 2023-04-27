For a while, it seemed like winning a road game was an impossible task for Stephen Curry and the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors. But Curry has made a career out of making the impossible inexplicably come to fruition. And now, the Warriors are one win away from making it to the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs once more following an impressive 123-116 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Curry has been one of the most consistent playoff performers in this iteration of the postseason thus far, and his strong play continued on Wednesday night. The Warriors star finished with a game-high 31 points, including an exclamatory and-one layup over his old pal Harrison Barnes that evoked one of the most hyped-up reactions one will ever see from the two-time MVP.

Following the Warriors’ resounding victory that puts them on the cusp of eliminating the Kings, fans expressed their exuberance on Twitter after such an impressive team performance.

Just to prove Curry’s greatness even further, some fans pointed out how Davion Mitchell, one of the Kings guards tasked to defend the Warriors star, sat on the bench at the end of the game with pure exhaustion plastered all over his body.

Even then, what’s most impressive about the Warriors’ Game 5 victory is their return to the “Strength in Numbers” mantra. Beyond Stephen Curry’s marvelous 31-point effort, three other players in Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and, surprisingly, Draymond Green scored over 20 points. Meanwhile, Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II gave it their all on the court with relentless hustle plays and their knack for being at the right place at the right time as the Warriors protected their late lead.

The Dubs now have a golden opportunity to take the series for good as they head home to Chase Center with a 3-2 lead.