For a while, it seemed like winning a road game was an impossible task for Stephen Curry and the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors. But Curry has made a career out of making the impossible inexplicably come to fruition. And now, the Warriors are one win away from making it to the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs once more following an impressive 123-116 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Curry has been one of the most consistent playoff performers in this iteration of the postseason thus far, and his strong play continued on Wednesday night. The Warriors star finished with a game-high 31 points, including an exclamatory and-one layup over his old pal Harrison Barnes that evoked one of the most hyped-up reactions one will ever see from the two-time MVP.

STEPH CURRY PUT ‘EM IN A BLENDER FOR THE CLUTCH AND-ONE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/c8oFOnT8zv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 27, 2023

Following the Warriors’ resounding victory that puts them on the cusp of eliminating the Kings, fans expressed their exuberance on Twitter after such an impressive team performance.

Curry really the best in the world now wow — k (@biglil16_) April 27, 2023

Curry took it personal again after game 2 when the Kings taunted him, Sam thing happened against the Celtics.

When we gonna learn to not mess with Steph? — Ahsen (@OKCdawgs) April 27, 2023

Warriors can't win on the road? The Kings have clutch player of the year blah blah. Never underestimate heart of champions#Warriors#StephenCurry#NBAnaESPN #NBAPlayoffs#NBAnaESPN — N k (@demoralizer_nk) April 27, 2023

Just to prove Curry’s greatness even further, some fans pointed out how Davion Mitchell, one of the Kings guards tasked to defend the Warriors star, sat on the bench at the end of the game with pure exhaustion plastered all over his body.

They said davion Mitchell is the curry stopper like Steph curry ain’t having back to back games putting 30+ on this man’s head 😭 ain’t stop him. man’s tired bc y’all set him up pic.twitter.com/rZQFRsEjdQ — 👀 (@Thickleycyrus) April 27, 2023

Even then, what’s most impressive about the Warriors’ Game 5 victory is their return to the “Strength in Numbers” mantra. Beyond Stephen Curry’s marvelous 31-point effort, three other players in Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and, surprisingly, Draymond Green scored over 20 points. Meanwhile, Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II gave it their all on the court with relentless hustle plays and their knack for being at the right place at the right time as the Warriors protected their late lead.

STRENGTH IN NUMBERS https://t.co/wxOQWuGu09 — Koby Biney (@biney1_biney) April 27, 2023

Strength In Numbers https://t.co/1qfLnvSBJv — Golden State Warriors UK (@GSWarriors_UK) April 27, 2023

Gold Blooded.

Strength In Numbers.

Those men are champs.

That’s a FUCKING DYNASTY right there. — ¥ud!n_ ® (@AubinDomo) April 27, 2023

The Dubs now have a golden opportunity to take the series for good as they head home to Chase Center with a 3-2 lead.