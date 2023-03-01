After a messy breakup that resulted in the Rockets trading James Harden to the Nets in 2021, rumors of a potential Harden-Houston Rockets reunion have ramped up as of late. The Philadelphia 76ers guard will hit unrestricted free agency this summer, and recent rumblings, including an article released by The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Kelly Iko, hint that he will seriously consider leaving the Sixers for the Rockets come July.

Adidas’ basketball Twitter account only pumped up these Houston Rockets rumors even more, when they unveiled Harden’s new shoes, the Harden Vol. 7’s, in a post on Wednesday. The post depicts Harden wearing a red and black pair of shoes, which closely resemble the team colors of the Rockets. The Harden Vol. 7’s will officially hit stores tomorrow.

James Harden, 33, is in his 14th year in the NBA and second as a member of the storied Sixers franchise. He’s averaging 21.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 44 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Arizona State standout has been on fire from behind the three-point line in the 2022-23 campaign — his current 39.3% three-point percentage is the highest of his career.

It remains to be seen if Harden will bolt Philadelphia for Houston this summer. After all, there’s no denying that staying with the Sixers would give Harden a much better chance of winning a title in the here-and-now. And conversely, the Rockets are firmly amid a rebuild right now and own the worst record in the NBA by a wide margin at 13-48.