Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant still doesn’t seem to fear any team in the Western Conference, even after the Phoenix Suns traded for Kevin Durant.

Morant made headlines earlier in the season when he dismissed the idea that he might be worried about any team in the West. The Grizzlies guard echoed that same sentiment when asked about Durant and the Suns.

"I'm ready." Ja Morant on Kevin Durant returning to the Western Conference 🫣pic.twitter.com/iolWFmUjrg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 18, 2023

“I’m ready,” Ja Morant told NBA TV’s Dennis Scott in Utah during NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Suns became the betting favorites to win the West when they acquired Durant shortly before the 2023 trade deadline. Durant is still nursing a knee injury, but he’s expected to make his Phoenix debut shortly after the All-Star break.

The Suns are 32-28 at the All-Star break for the No. 5 seed in the West. Morant and the Grizzlies have a 35-22 record for the No. 2 seed. Memphis is three games ahead of the No. 3 seeded Sacramento Kings and five games behind the Denver Nuggets for the top spot in the conference.

Despite their overall record, the Grizzlies haven’t looked like a championship contender in the last few weeks. Memphis is 4-9 over its last 13 games. Only five teams have a worse offensive rating than the Grizzlies during that stretch. Memphis has the NBA’s No. 8 defensive rating in the last 13 games. The Grizzlies have the No. 3 defense for the whole season.

Morant will start in Sunday’s All-Star Game. He is averaging 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.

Both the Grizzlies and Suns were eliminated from the second round of last year’s playoffs. Memphis pushed the Golden State Warriors to six games. Morant only played half the series because of an injury. The Suns were upset by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of their second-round series. Phoenix led the NBA with 64 regular-season wins, only to get blown out by 33 points at home in a do-or-die playoff game.

With Phoenix only 1.5 games out of the No. 3 seed, it’s very possible that the team will climb up the standings and set up a second-round matchup between Durant’s Suns and Morant’s Grizzlies.