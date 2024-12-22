Two years removed from his last year in the NBA, John Wall is still holding out hope for one more shot in the league. However, aware that his retirement is just around the corner, Wall is dabbling in a potential broadcasting career with the G-League.

Wall was hired by the G-League to commentate on a couple of games during the league's 31-game winter showcase, which was broadcast on ESPN+. The annual event is held in Orlando, near Miami, where the 34-year-old lives. Once he officially retires, Wall believes that commentating could satisfy him as a hypothetical career.

“I’m always going to critique myself,” Wall said, via Associated Press. “I can get a lot better. I’m learning more and more, but for me, it’s talking about basketball — what I love to do. It’s what I do when I’m home, watching with my friends and kids.”

Wall was only hired for one day, but he hopes that his on-air debut will lead to further opportunities. He continues to train at the University of Miami with an ultimate goal to return to the NBA, per Reynolds.

Wall has not stepped onto an NBA court since Jan. 13, 2023, when he last played for the Los Angeles Clippers. He was traded to the Houston Rockets in the following days — where he spent the 2020-2021 season — who released him shortly after. Wall has not been with a team since.

Whether he officially enters broadcasting or not, Wall plans to remain within the basketball world upon his retirement as a player. He has a business degree from the University of Kentucky, which he obtained by attending online classes in 2018, nearly a decade after he left the school to enter the NBA Draft.

John Wall's career injury struggles

Injuries have consistently been the main asterisk in Wall's otherwise dynamic career. A former five-time All-Star through nine seasons with the Washington Wizards, he has dealt with a plethora of health concerns that hampered him late in his career.

Wall's career in Washington ultimately ended with a heel injury in 2018. His recovery was further extended with a bizarre slip in his own house that caused a ruptured Achilles tendon. He was given a 12-month recovery timeline for the Achilles injury, causing him to miss the entire 2019-2020 season.

Since leaving the Wizards, Wall has played in just 74 combined games with the Rockets and Clippers. He still averaged over 20 points per game with Houston in 2020-2021, but he lost most of the speed and athleticism that made him the player he once was.