Several figures around the NBA have given their take on Draymond Green's controversial foul of Zach Edey but few have been more stern than Kendrick Perkins. The former 14-year veteran believes that Green's foul was likely intentional and should lead to him receiving a lengthy suspension.

“I actually think Draymond should be suspended for an extended period of time,” Perkins said on ‘First Take.' “We're talking about a play where he pulled on an opponent's Achilles while the opponent was going in the opposite direction. And we're talking about a guy in Zach Edey who's 7-foot-3, probably 300 pounds.”

On the play in question, Green fell down while driving to the basket and lost the ball before gripping onto the foot of Edey, who picked up his turnover. Edey crashed to the floor as he pushed the ball ahead, leading to the officials calling a transition take foul on Green but not a flagrant. However, he would later be assessed a Flagrant 1 penalty following the league's post-game review.

Green was later ejected with one minute remaining in the game after receiving back-to-back technical fouls. He is currently tied with Jayson Tatum and Dillon Brooks for the league lead with four technical fouls.

Edey was not hurt on the play but rolled his ankle in his following outing against the Denver Nuggets. The Golden State Warriors would go on to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-118 to advance in the 2024 NBA Cup.

Was Draymond Green punished for his foul on Zach Edey?

After the league declared his foul on Edey was worthy of a Flagrant 1 upgrade, Draymond Green has yet to be further punished by the league for his actions. The 34-year-old was fined for his technical fouls later in the game but not for the play involving Edey.

In total, the Grizzlies game cost Green $6,000, as he was fined $2,000 for each technical foul and again for the ensuing ejection. Despite not being penalized yet for nearly hurting Edey, Green is not out of the woods yet as the NBA notoriously hits players with fines well after the fact.

Edey has yet to issue a public response to the play other than saying it was “not a basketball play,” though he was visibly upset at the foul in the moment. Conversely, Green offered his candid reaction, telling Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins to “shut up” on social media.