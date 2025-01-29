ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins delivered his take on this year's NBA MVP race, focusing on Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. Jokic is averaging a triple-double in 2024-25, but Perkins explained why he's still picking Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as this year's Most Valuable Player.

Alongside ESPN's Stephen A Smith, Perkins explained why Jokic isn't his pick for MVP, per NBA Countdown.

“I think, and I say this respectfully, that the MVP conversation is beneath now at this point,” Perkins said. “It's time for different conversations like top-five centers of all-time conversations.”

Then, Smith explained why he agreed with Perkins about picking Thunder All-Star Gilgeous-Alexander over Nuggets' Nikola Jokic.

“They're eight games worse than the Oklahoma City Thunder. It's a combination of that,” Smith said. “First of all, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was my vote for MVP last year. The brother was sensational. He comes back this year. He's doing the same thing. Oh, by the way, not only is he doing it, it's without [Isaiah] Hartenstein. It's without Chet Holmgren right now. And you're eight games better in the Western Conference.

“Jokic has been absolutely phenomenal,” Smith added. “35 [points], 22 [rebounds] and 17 [assists] against Sacramento the other day. No player has had 35, 20, and 15 in a single game in NBA history other than Wilt Chamberlain; that's phenomenal. But nevertheless, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been phenomenal. He's my MVP. I agree with Big Perk,” Smith concluded.

Kevin Garnett hits Nikola Jokic with Wilt Chamberlain comparison

Hall of Fame forward Kevin Garnett hit Nikola Jokic with a Wilt Chamberlain comparison recently. While some are having the Jokic for MVP conversation, Garnett is comparing him to an all-time great, per KG Certified.

“Joker is Wilt. Joker is doing Wilt [Chamberlain] like s***, bro,” Garnett said. “No athleticism really, slow-rolling, going at his own pace. It’s not a miracle, but when you watch it, it’s efficient, prolific, and constant.”

Jokic and the Nuggets will face the Knicks on Wednesday.