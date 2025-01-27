Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic drew Wilt Chamberlain comparisons when he secured his fifth consecutive triple-double in a 132-123 win against the Sacramento Kings, which Hall of Fame Kevin Garnett agreed with. Averaging 29.9 points, 13.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 1.8 steals, and shooting at a 47.9% clip from deep, Jokic is in the top three in five statistical categories, including points, rebounds, assists, steals, and 3-point field-goal percentage.

Garnett called Jokic the modern-day Chamberlain alongside Hall of Fame forward Paul Pierce in a recent episode of KG Certified.

“Joker is Wilt. Joker is doing Wilt [Chamberlain] like s***, bro,” Garnett said. “No athleticism really, slow-rolling, going at his own pace. It’s not a miracle, but when you watch it, it’s efficient, prolific, and constant.”

Jokic finished with 20 points, 11 assists, and three rebounds in the Nuggets’ 133-104 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, which ended his streak of triple-doubles. However, it was the last triple-double that made history when Nikola became only the second NBA player to record a 35-point, 22-rebound, and 17-assist performance since Chamerblain accomplished the feat in 1968.

In his ninth NBA season, Nikola Jokic is averaging a triple-double for the first time in his career. He’s posting career-bests in rebounds (13.1), assists (10.1), and steals (1.8). Nikola is currently second in the league in assists per game, third in points and rebounds, and has the second-best 3-point shooting clip.

Shaquille O’Neal makes bold statement on Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic

Kevin Garnett isn’t the only Hall of Famer singing high praise for Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal recently made a bold statement regarding Jokic’s greatness, which wouldn’t be hard-pressed to find people to agree with.

O’Neal crowned Jokic the best big man in the NBA and said no other player is in the conversation in a recent broadcast of TNT’s Inside The NBA

“Joker, no matter what happens, is the best big man in the league by far. Period. Nobody else in the conversation.”

For O’Neal, Jokic’s versatility separates him from his competitors. The NBA has rarely seen such versatility from a star center.

“He can do; when when he needs to go inside, he can do that. When he needs to go outside, he does that too,” O’Neal said. “He’ll go down as one of the best. He plays the right way. I respect the man a lot.”

Jokic and the Nuggets will travel on the road to take on the Bulls on Monday.