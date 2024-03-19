Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom have joined forces for an upcoming sports podcast series titled “Keeping Up with Sports.” The trailer for the series was released on Tuesday, drawing inspiration from the popular E! show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which concluded in 2021.
The former in-laws, Jenner and Odom, are launching a podcast with the goal of offering a new viewpoint on achieving excellence and success in sports.
Jenner, Odom, and co-host Zach Hirsch are set to release their first episode in the coming weeks, featuring boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard as their inaugural guest, reports TMZ.
Podcast plans
“I know the dialogues we have on Keeping Up with Sports will emphasize athletes’ unique stories, and events in their lives that matter to the sports and entertainment community,” Jenner, 74, said per Olivia Evans of E! News.
Additionally, the podcast will explore the mindset necessary to become an elite athlete. The co-hosts conducting interviews with athletes and personalities to delve into the strategies and mental approach that contributed to their career accomplishments.
Scheduled guests for the upcoming episodes include CBS basketball analyst Seth Davis, boxer Bryce Hall, model Amber Rose, world champion boxer Zab Judah, professional stuntman Steve-O, and UFC fighter Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett.
Lamar Odom and Caitlyn Jenner's History
Odom, a former NBA player, was married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2016. Their relationship, including their marriage, was featured on the popular reality show.
Before publicly coming out as transgender in 2015, Caitlyn Jenner, who achieved fame as an Olympic gold medalist in the men's decathlon at the 1976 Olympic Games, was married to Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian family, for 22 years.
Fans React to Lamar Odom, Caitlyn Jenner team-up
Unfortunately for Odom and Jenner, the announcement of their podcast wasn't really well received. Plenty of haters took the chance to troll the two, with one even calling them the “Kardashian rejects.”
“LeBron announced a podcast with JJ which sounds like the best podcast ever while this sounds like the worst podcast ever,” a critic shared. Another one said, “I'm crying, their careers really went downhill after the Kardashians dropped them.”
However, there are still a number of supporters who backed the two and expressed their excitement over the show.
“As a lifelong Lakers fan, let me just say Odom was the perfect player to have on your team and root for. Still rooting for him now. Hope he finds peace and happiness,” a supporter said.
A commenter wrote, “This will be interesting I’m not gonna lie!” A third fan had the same sentiments, saying: “This podcast might be a great one, ngl..”
It remains to be seen how the podcast will go, but sure enough, plenty of eyes will be on it.