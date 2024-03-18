Two of the Kardashian's famous exes, Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom, are teaming up. The two are attempting to maintain their spotlight with their new podcast venture, Keeping Up with Sports.
TMZ broke the news of the new podcast venture. Jenner and Odom will host the podcast along with Zach Hirsch. Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard is lined up as their first huge guest. Per TMZ's report, the podcast means “to take a fresh look at what it really takes to be the best.”
The podcast is obviously taking a sports angle. After all, Jenner is an Olympic gold medalist, whilst Odom has won two NBA Championships during his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. TMZ's report makes it unclear whether or not Keeping Up with Sports will discuss the Kardashian family at all.
Caitlyn Jenner, Lamar Odom, and the Kardashians
Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom were former in-laws. Jenner was Odom's stepfather-in-law. Odom was married to Khloe Kardashian for over seven years. They even got their own reality series, Khloe and Lamar, which aired for a brief period between 2011-12.
Caitlyn and Kris Jenner were married for over two decades beginning in 1991. From October 2007 through June 2021, the Jenners were fixtures of E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
However, upon the series' conclusion, the Kardashians shortly returned to reality TV. They launched a new series, The Kardashians, on Hulu in 2022. It has been running since then.
Caitlyn Jenner also got a documentary series. I Am Cait aired on E! from July 2015 until April 2016.