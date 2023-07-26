Lance Stephenson will forever be remembered in the NBA as the Indiana Pacers player blowing into LeBron James' ear when he was a member of the Miami Heat. A signature photo in NBA lore, Stephenson always embraced his role of being a “villain” on the floor and doing everything he could to get inside the heads of his opponents.

Nowadays, we see several players that have followed in his footsteps of being a bad boy, as Draymond Green, Patrick Beverley and Dillon Brooks are all names who come to mind that play the game in a similar manner from a mental approach.

While he signed a contract and spent time over the last few months with Leones de Ponce in Puerto Rico, Stephenson is eyeing a comeback to the NBA once again and there are only two teams he would like to play for.

“I think it is time for a New York team,” Stephenson told the New York Post’s Tashara Jones. “I want to play for the Nets or the Knicks, either one would do.” While he did not mention it, one could assume that the ten-year veteran would also welcome a chance to return to the Indiana Pacers, an organization he spent seven seasons with prior.

“I definitely miss the NBA now that I am playing in Puerto Rico,” the veteran continued. “I did not want to leave. So my goal right now is to get back in there and show them that I am born ready.”

In his ten NBA seasons, Stephenson played for eight different franchises: the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans. During the 2021-22 season, he played in six games for the Hawks and 40 games for the Pacers, averaging a combined 8.3 points and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor.

It makes sense that Stephenson would want to return to the league and play in New York, as he was born in Brooklyn and went to high school at Abraham Lincoln in Brooklyn. At this point in his career, he may not be the effective talent he once was, but Stephenson can definitely be a mentor for the youthful talents both the Knicks and Nets have in their respective locker rooms.

At this time, New York does not have an open roster spot and Brooklyn has just a single spot remaining. Both teams could potentially invite Stephenson to training camp in September, but there does not appear to be any momentum regarding a potential deal for him.