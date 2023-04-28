A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Lance Stephenson was hoping to get back in the NBA this season after finishing the 2021-22 campaign with the Indiana Pacers. unfortunately for the 32-year-old veteran, no team in the league deemed him worthy of a roster spot, which has now prompted Stephenson to take his talents abroad.

According to league insider Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype, Lance Stephenson has now agreed to a deal with Puerto Rican outfit Leones de Ponce for the 2023 season. The team plies its trade in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN), which is the top tier of professional basketball in the Caribbean island.

#BSNPR | ÚLTIMA HORA: El ex-NBA Lance Stephenson es el nuevo refuerzo de los Leones de Ponce. Stephenson mide 6’6, tiene 30 años y ha participado de 554 partidos de NBA. pic.twitter.com/CxGxxD9h1i — La Guerra del BSN (@LaGuerraBSN) April 27, 2023

We last saw Stephenson in the NBA last season with the Pacers, which happened to be his third stint with the team. He played 40 games for Indiana that year, averaging 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 18.6 minutes per contest. This was Lance’s third stint with the Pacers. Indiana drafted him as the 40th overall pick in 2010 and he spent the first four years of his career with the team. After stints with the Charlotte Hornets, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Memphis Grizzlies, the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Memphis Grizzlies, Stephenson reunited with the Pacers in 2017.

Also known as Born Ready, Stephenson’s second-longest stint in the NBA came with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he played 68 games alongside LeBron James during the 2018-19 season.

This isn’t Lance Stephenson’s first rodeo abroad after also spending time in the CBA in China with the Liaoning Flying Leopards during the 2019-20 season. He is now hoping to resurrect his career in Puerto Rico with his new team.