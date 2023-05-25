Flopping has become a major problem in the NBA in recent years. So many players are now experts at exaggerating contact on a game-to-game basis, which makes it difficult for refs to decipher flops from actual fouls. A superstar offensive player like Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid may be the first player to come to mind when thinking of egregious floppers, but flopping has become an issue on both ends of the floor. For proof of this, look no further than Celtics defensive ace Marcus Smart, who is well-known for baiting opponents into committing offensive fouls.

But a recent report indicates that the league is thinking about cracking down on flopping moving forward. It is considering punishment for in-game flops, per a tweet from The Athletic’s Shams Charania:

“Sources: The NBA’s Competition Committee is discussing potential of in-game penalty for flops that would result in technical foul free throw. Trial is possible at Summer League in July.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sources: The NBA’s Competition Committee is discussing potential of in-game penalty for flops that would result in technical foul free throw. Trial is possible at Summer League in July. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 25, 2023

Whether the NBA will actually implement this rule next season remains to be seen, but it would be a good move for the league if it did. After all, players shouldn’t be rewarded for exaggerating contact and pretending to be fouled. And handing players a technical foul for every flop will ensure that they think twice before flopping again in the same game.

Here’s to hoping that after testing out this new and potentially game-changing rule in the Summer League in July, the NBA will like what they see and decide to implement it for the 2023-24 campaign.