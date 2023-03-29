The McDonald’s All-American Game obviously spotlights the future of the game, but this year’s had a new aura around it. And it was not just because NBA all-time great LeBron James was in attendance but more so because of the special experience he got to share with his son Bronny.

It was after all his big night to showcase his talents on a national stage and prove to the whole basketball world that he is defined by more than just his father’s name. He accomplished that with a strong shooting display, scoring 15 points which all came from beyond the arc. Bronny James’ five 3-pointers are tied for second most ever in the All-American Game’s history, per ClutchPoints.

Afterwards, he commemorated the big moment with a handshake with LeBron, captured by SportsCenter.

BRONNY IS FUEGO FROM DOWNTOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/muXjYBopfT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 29, 2023

Bronny’s productive night came in a losing effort, as the East edged out the West, 109-106, but he undoubtedly made a strong impression on all the scouts and recruiters watching. He has still yet to decide where he is playing college basketball next year, but reportedly narrowed his list down to Ohio State, USC and Oregon a couple months ago. The next chapter will then likely be the NBA, something LeBron James has been dreaming about for some time.

He has made it clear he wants to play with his son before he retires. At 38 years old, James is still posting big numbers for the Los Angeles Lakers, but he is enduring more injury problems the last few seasons. Bronny quickly ascending through college and into the league would be most practical for LeBron.

Fans could soon be witnessing another surreal moment between father and son when they share their special handshake in the NBA.