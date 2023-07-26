Collapsing during a USC basketball workout on Monday, Bronny James appears to be showing signs of improvement. According to TMZ Sports, Bronny's latest health update has both of his parents, LeBron and Savannah James, “relieved” and doctors are “optimistic” about his outlook.

On Tuesday, news broke that James had gone into cardiac arrest at the beginning of the week and he was rushed to the hospital. No updates have been given on what may have caused his heart to stop, but all signs right now are pointing in the right direction, which is why Bronny appears to be on the road to recovery.

Only in ICU for a short amount of time, James continues to be in stable condition and will likely return home from the hospital by the end of the week, barring no setbacks. As TMZ notes, doctors will still need to perform more tests in order to figure out what may have caused Bronny to go into cardiac arrest.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” a spokesperson for the James family said in a public statement on Tuesday. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Many NBA stars, including the likes of Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson have taken to social media to offer their thoughts and prayers for Bronny and his family.

Deciding to commit to USC in May, James has been preparing for his freshman year in college this. A McDonald's All-American and a four-star recruit coming out of Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, Bronny is already a big name in the basketball industry due to the fact that he is LeBron's eldest son.

At this time, nothing has been said on what Bronny's basketball journey following his medical scare looks like moving forward. Neither LeBron, nor his wife, have said anything publicly about their son and his condition.