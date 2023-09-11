Load management has been one of the most heavily discussed topics in the NBA over the past few seasons. Players such as Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers stars Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James have become known for sitting out games to focus on avoiding injury in the past. However, there are many other players who have done it as well. The league is searching for a solution to curb load management while still giving players the best chance to stay healthy. Finding that solution, though, hasn't been easy.

The league is doing everything it can, however. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN shared the latest update on the NBA's efforts to contain load management.

“ESPN Sources: The NBA's Competition Committee has recommended stricter guidelines on resting players for national television games and multiple stars together in the same games. The league's Board of Governors expected to vote Wednesday to pass the measures,” Wojnarowski reported on X (formerly Twitter). “The NBA will have ability to sanction teams with bigger financial fines for violations of the resting rules, sources said.”

NBA taking steps to curb load management

There are players in the league who don't appreciate load management. That said, there are many players who participate in it and it has become a problem at times for the NBA. The league wants its best players on the court during nationally televised games, so the NBA is looking to “sanction teams with bigger financial fines” if these stricter guidelines come to pass.

Wojnarowski later revealed what possible punishments would look like for NBA load management violations.

“Under new rules, teams would be fined $100K for a first violation, $250K for a second violation and $1 million more than the previous penalty for each additional violation, sources tell ESPN.”

The NBA isn't messing around. The league is clearly fed up with load management. It will be interesting to see how teams, coaches, and players respond.