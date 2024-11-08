Lonnie Walker IV had a rough start to his EuroLeague career with Zalgiris Kaunas, failing to score and posting a -9 efficiency, marking the second-worst PIR in the team's history.

The former NBA player struggled in his EuroLeague debut, going scoreless in nearly 13 minutes of play. He missed all four of his two-point attempts and four from three-point range, contributing two turnovers, one steal, and finishing with the second-worst PIR in the team’s franchise history.

Expand Tweet

Walker, 25, had difficulty finding his rhythm throughout the game. Despite starting, he was subbed in and out six times and never seemed to settle into a groove during his brief time on the court. Zalgris Kaunas lost to FC Bayern Munich on the road, 77-74.

Lonnie Walker IV still testing the waters in the Euroleague

The former NBA player who arrived in Kaunas only last Sunday, had minimal time to prepare, joining just a couple of team practices before his first game. During his initial interview, he acknowledged that adapting to EuroLeague basketball might take him a little while.

“Weighing out my cards, seeing what's next, what's new, and what's best for me,” said Lonnie Walker IV.

As a newcomer to European basketball, Walker recognizes the need for adjustment. However, he emphasized that he doesn’t want to interfere with the team’s chemistry, especially considering Zalgiris' strong 6-1 record in the EuroLeague before his debut.

“I know my capabilities. I know what type of player I am, how good of a player I am, and what I can be. It's just about fitting in with the right team at the right means or getting the opportunity where opportunity meets preparation, so Zalgiris, honestly, was one of the perfect places to play with, as far as the team, the defensive schemes, and everything of that aspect. I think the stars aligned with this one,” he said in an interview via Zalgiris TV.

Hoping for a return to the NBA

Although Walker’s contract with Zalgiris lasts for the season, several NBA teams are monitoring his progress. He has an NBA exit clause in February, allowing him the option to return to the league if a suitable opportunity arises.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, both the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets are evaluating the possibility of signing Walker IV later this season, depending on their roster flexibility.

During the 2023-24 season, Walker IV played with the Brooklyn Nets, contributing 9.7 points, 1.3 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game, along with a shooting percentage of 42.4 from the field.

Before joining Lithuania, the Boston Celtics signed Walker IV to a one-year deal in August. He played in four of the team’s five preseason games, averaging 7.3 points and 2.5 assists in 16.4 minutes per game.

The Celtics intended for Walker IV to join their G-League team in Maine, but according to Stein, Walker felt that playing in the EuroLeague would offer him a better chance to showcase his skills to NBA teams.