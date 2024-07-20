When LeBron James won his last Olympics Gold Medal in 2012, South Sudan had only been a country for a year and did not even have a national basketball team yet. Fast forward to now, and the NBA legend had to lead Team USA to a tense 101-100 comeback win to survive this ultimate underdog.

In what was supposed to be the easiest exhibition game for the Americans before heading off to Paris, France for the 2024 Summer Games, South Sudan emphatically announced their presence to the hoops-watching world. The African nation, which had a respectable showing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, led the consensus best squad on the planet by 14 points at halftime.

Former Louisville star Carlik Jones, who last played in the NBA for the Chicago Bulls in 2022-23, posted a triple-double in defeat (15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists). James finished with 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting and made the game-winning bucket with eight seconds left on the clock after a bold and brilliant 3-pointer by South Sudan's JT Thor (former Charlotte Hornets player).

Anthony Davis and Derrick White, among others, played excellent defense on the final possession to prevent a miraculous loss. The successful comeback effort was not enough to allay people's concerns, however.

Fans react to shockingly narrow Team USA win

“South Sudan just smoked Team USA for a full half,” one fan posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Crazy that just five years ago there wasn’t a single indoor basketball court in the entire country.” Luol Deng, the country's basketball federation president and a two-time NBA All-Star, invested millions in this program. His commitment to his home nation is on full display for all to see.



While this is undoubtedly a fairy-tale moment for South Sudan, it is also evidence that a United States roster loaded with all-time greats like LeBron James and Stephen Curry and several other future Hall of Famers can be vulnerable on occasion.

“South Sudan just proved that this USA team is beatable,” another fan said. “And this same South Sudan is not the best team in Africa.” Others were a bit more blunt in their assessment of the Americans' slim victory.

“Team USA almost choked it to South Sudan in BASKETBALL. Embarrassing.”

It is completely understandable for the public to rip this super squad, especially since it was a 40-point favorite in Saturday's matchup. But South Sudan was clearly misjudged. The group, which is coached by 10-year NBA veteran and Houston Rockets assistant Royal Ivey, displayed skill and toughness while pushing Team USA to the brink.

But will it have enough fight and magic left over when the two countries meet again in the Paris Olympics at the end of July? Fans will certainly be alert for that one, that's for sure.