Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid hasn't yet stepped foot on a basketball court to play this season, but he put his hands on a local columnist, Marcus Hayes, from the Philadelphia Inquirer. In response to the altercation, an NBA fan on social media posted a meme of Matt Barnes infamous quote, “Violence is never the answer, but sometimes it is.” Barnes quote-tweeted it and commented, “Sometimes 🤷🏽‍♂️.”

Hayes wrote an opinion column mentioning Embiid's late brother and son, which the 7-footer took offense to, per NBC Philadelphia.

“The next time you bring up my dead brother and my son again, you are going to see what I’m going to do to you and I'm going to have to … live with the consequences,” Embiid said to Hayes.

Barnes' “violence” comment came after he and Derek Fisher had an off-the-court altercation at home of Barnes' ex-wife in 2015.

“I never wish for another man’s downfall,” Barnes said. “I always knew the NBA would come down hard on me, so I wasn’t surprised… Cause I’m the bad guy.”

“I know I got to keep my mouth shut because then he’ll run and tell,” Barnes added. “So we’re focused on playing that team (the Knicks). And when I’m retired, him and I will cross paths again.”

He put a cherry on top when he eventually said, “Violence is never the answer, but sometimes it is.”

NBA has two ongoing investigations on Joel Embiid

Between the load management aka “not playing back-to-backs” investigation and this latest altercation incident, Joel Embiid is the most wanted man in the NBA. Not to mention, the 76ers are 1-4. Paul George is hurt. There's no timeline for a return from Embiid. Caleb Martin is playing way too many minutes and bringing the whole team down. With nobody else on the court with a halfway decent jumpshot, Tyrese Maxey is putting up over 25 shots per game to start the season.

The 76ers are supposed to be one of the best teams in the NBA. In Brett Siegel's most recent NBA Power Rankings, he has the Sixers falling to No. 16 from No. 5.

“No Joel Embiid and Paul George to begin the year has resulted in the Philadelphia 76ers being 1-2. Quite honestly, this team would be 0-3 right now if it weren't for Tyrese Maxey's 45-point explosion in the team's overtime thriller against the Pacers on Sunday. The bottom line is that this team just can't win games without their stars. Overall, this team has the capability to compete in the East. Then again, which version of the Sixers are we talking about? As long as Embiid is not on the court, the 76ers are nothing more than a team that can maybe compete for a play-in tournament spot.”

The 76ers start a three-game road trip on Monday with upcoming games against the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.