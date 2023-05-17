Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

Matthew Dellavedova has spent nine seasons in the NBA, most recently playing for the Sacramento Kings during the 2022-23 season. Turning 33-years-old in September, the Australian guard will be leaving the NBA to once again play for Melbourne United in the NBL.

“I’m really excited to be coming back to Melbourne United,” Dellavedova said, per the team’s press release. “I want to come back and win a Championship here. It’s a great club that has a really strong culture and I’m happy to be back a part of it.”

Spending the 2021-22 season with Melbourne, Dellavedova decided to make a one-year return to the NBA to be a veteran presence for Mike Brown and the Kings. His role was limited, but the veteran guard proved to be a valuable asset in the locker room during the team’s historic 48-34 season. Playing for Brown when he coached Cleveland during Dellavedova’s rookie season played a factor in him joining Sacramento this past season.

Dellavedova has rejoined Melbourne on a new two-year deal and has his sights set on participating in the 2024 Summer Olympics for Australia, as he told ESPN recently that playing in both the World Cup and Olympics is a goal of his.

Over the span of his nine seasons in the NBA, Dellavedova made a name for himself by being a tough-minded defender. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, proving to be a key role player during their title run in 2016. From there, he would go on to play for the Milwaukee Bucks for two-and-a-half seasons before once again playing for the Cavaliers.

For his career, Dellavedova has recorded averages of 5.2 points and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 36.3 percent from three-point range.

“There are so many things that Delly brings to the table,” Melbourne United head coach Dean Vickerman said of the veteran guard. “The way he assesses the game, his total understanding of how to run a team, is unmatched, and we think he can bring that from either guard position.”

A well-respected presence on every team he has been a part of, Dellavedova will likely finish his basketball career overseas in Australia.