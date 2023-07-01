Andre Iguodala and Max Strus spent two years together as teammates with the Miami Heat. This is exactly why Iggy was hyped when he learned about how his ex-teammate and buddy reportedly agreed to a big-money deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers — one that will see Strus pocket $64 million over the course of the next four years.

Iguodala was so excited that he immediately called Strus on FaceTime as soon as he heard about the news. Unfortunately for the retired four-time NBA champ, Max was too busy to answer the phone. This prompted Iguodala to take up his complaint on social media:

Did Max Strus just ignore Iguodala's call after securing the bag with the Cavs? That's what Iggy seems to be implying in his post.

No need to make a whole fuss out of this because obviously, this was all made in good fun. Or at least I think it was. Maybe Strus was just preoccupied when Iguodala tried to FaceTime him? After all, the 27-year-old has to be celebrating his massive payday. Who would have pegged Iguodala as the sensitive type, though?

Whatever the case might be, Max Strus just got a whole lot richer on Friday night. He is reportedly set to pocket roughly $16 million per year over the next four seasons. That's a massive leap from the $1.8 million he earned from the Miami Heat last season. Strus balled out in what was truly a breakout campaign for him last term, and he's now being rewarded for it.