Following the twenty-year anniversary of the Malice at the Palace, Metta Sandiford-Artest (formerly known as Ron Artest) shared that Michael Jordan was the only player who called him after the incident. The altercation between Ben Wallace and Ron Artest during the Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons game on November 19, 2004, remains one of the most infamous moments in NBA history.

A fan threw a drink at Artest as he lay on the scorer's table to cool off following the heated exchange. He then stormed into the stands and punched a fan, sparking a brawl that involved both players and fans. The aftermath resulted in multiple suspensions, criminal charges, and fines for those involved.

Per Artest, in an interview on Byron Scott's podcast Fast Break, he said Jordan called to reassure him and offer support.

“The last time I spoke to (Michael Jordan) was after the brawl. He was the only player who called me. He said, ‘Don’t worry, young fella, I’m gonna try to get you back.’ When he said that, I thought, ‘Wow, if MJ believes in me, I’ll be back.’ But not even Michael could fix things with David Stern. He was tough.”

Artest was ultimately suspended for 86 games, covering the remainder of the regular season and 13 playoff games. His suspension is the longest in NBA history for an on-court incident. He was also charged with one count of assault and battery, eventually being sentenced to one year of probation, 60 hours of community service, a $250 fine, and anger management counseling.

Although Artest had to serve out his entire suspension, he eventually came back to the NBA and had a great rest of his career. After demanding a trade from the Pacers in the 2005-2006 season, he went on to play for the Kings and Rockets before landing with the Los Angeles Lakers in the Summer of 2009. There, Artest played alongside Kobe Bryant where he helped the team capture an NBA title, their second straight, in a seven-game series victory over the Boston Celtics in 2010.