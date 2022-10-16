Nate Robinson reveals heartbreaking battle with kidney failure

Former NBA dunk champion and fan-favorite Nate Robinson is battling kidney failure, and he’s been doing so in the last four years.

In a statement shared by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Robinson revealed that he is “currently undergoing treatment for Renal Kidney Failure. He also said that he is only sharing it now to be the “voice for all those who are having trouble speaking about this illness.”

“I was never a vocal leader on the court, I preferred to lead by example, but now it’s time for me to speak up and help all those affected by or dealing with Kidney Disease,” Robinson said.

“I am grateful for the care and support I’ve received and continue to receive during this process, and hope through this announcement that I can help others like me.”

Nate Robinson has been out of the NBA since 2015, last playing for the New Orleans Pelicans where he appeared in just two games in the 2015-16 season. He was a journeyman for much of his 11-year NBA career, though he did spend five seasons with the New York Knicks where he became popular for his high-flying antics despite being just 5-foot-9.

Robinson will always be remembered for being a great dunker, having won the Dunk contest three times. While he was never a superstar, he was a solid role player who averaged double digits in scoring in seven seasons in the NBA.

Hopefully Robinson can win his battle with kidney failure and continue to inspire others to have a positive mindset. Prayers up for you, Nate!