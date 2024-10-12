Fans are calling for NBATV to discipline Sam Mitchell for revealing TV announcer Chris Miles’ address after a bizarre exchange during Friday’s broadcast of the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings’ preseason game. Mitchell, the former NBA head coach, was peeved by Miles’ joke following a Steve Kerr interview. Unlike Team USA’s competing players, Kerr didn’t receive a gold medal in the 2024 Olympics. The NBATV announcer joked that perhaps the former coach works pro bono instead of receiving a paycheck during the pregame segment.

“I’m surprised coaches get a paycheck for this show. I think maybe you should do it pro bono, my friend,” Miles said, to which Mitchell quipped, “You know, the last time I looked at my check, it’s pretty close. So, hey, I’m taking donations. Why don’t you come off of some of that money you got since you’re over there bragging about it.”

This was when the friendly jabbing between Mitchell and Miles took a turn for the worse.

“Oh, I’m sorry. Did you rent your beach house out in Florida during the hurricane? Or do I need to go? How about your townhouse over at Buckhead?” Mitchell asked.

“Hey, what’s going on?” Miles replied, to which Sam asked, “What? You want to call me out. I mean, come on. You’re screaming, broke, and hungry. Let’s see it. I know what you have and where you live. So, you need to stop.”

Moments afterward, Miles attempts to close out the segment by introducing the Warriors/Kings game before Mitchell squeezes in one final egregious shot on-air that’s gone viral on social media, per X, formerly Twitter.

“[You’re] gonna stop messing with me on national TV. I done told you that. Hey, do I need to give out the address? Because you’re not at home right now,” Mitchell threatens before revealing the San Destin, Flordia address live on-air.

Should NBATV discipline Sam Mitchell for his pregame actions?

NBA fans weighed in on Sam Mitchell announcing Chris Miles’ address on national television, with the overwhelming majority calling for him to lose his job on social media.

“Bro should be fired,” one fan wrote, to which another replied, “he should be more than fired,” on X, formerly Twitter.

“NAH, THIS MAN IS GETTING FIRED IMMEDIATELY,” a Warriors fan added.

“He let his emotions get the best of him. He has been on nba tv for a while but this is completely unacceptable and he should be fired,” another fan said, while another mentioned violence if he were in Miles’ shoes, “Naww he would’ve had to get these hands after the set. Don’t care how old he is.”

After Stephen Curry exited the game due to injury, the Warriors beat the Kings 109-106.