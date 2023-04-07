The NBA Playoffs were once lamented for how top-heavy and predictable they were, but the 2022-23 regular season has objectively been one wild ride. And it is not over yet. Though, there are a few things that could be decided in Friday’s slate of games, particularly where the Eastern Conference is concerned.

The top five spots have been locked up for a while, as the middle of the standings have been quite the free-for-all much of the season. The teams currently in the No.6-9 positions- Brooklyn Nets (44-36), Miami Heat (43-37), Atlanta Hawks (41-39) and the Toronto Raptors (40-40) have all endured their own unique roller coaster ride. The following are the scenarios that can allow each franchise to enter into the postseason or NBA Play-In Tournament with the most momentum and fortune possible.

April 7 clinch scenarios for the Eastern Conference ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9NDo5gMpAl — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 7, 2023

The Heat are apparently unfazed by all of this, however, as they are sitting out their core players ahead of their road meeting with the Washington Wizards. Health is tantamount for a team who tends to play their best basketball in the playoffs. Still, Erik Spoelstra and company seemingly accepting the No. 7 seed, which could potentially mean two extra games and a date with the Boston Celtics, is strategy that will fly over the heads of many fans.

The Nets could then be in line for some good news. It has been an embattled season for a franchise that fired their head coach early, quickly righted the ship, plummeted to the depths with trade requests from Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant and then re-merged above the surface to end the year. Any postseason success would probably be gravy for this gritty group led by Mikal Bridges.

The Hawks and Raptors underachieved early, but have now stabilized. A possible first-round showdown with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks is a rough prize for two teams who were much higher on the totem pole not that long ago. But their talent and coaching will make them a tough out. Attaining the No. 8 slot will be crucial, as only one win will be needed to reach the NBA Playoffs.

The stage is set for an exciting and crucial evening of basketball.