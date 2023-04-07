Brooklyn Nets beat reporter for ClutchPoints. Graduate of Lehigh University and the Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University. Lehigh Football and Syracuse Football alum. Keeping you up to date on everything Nets. Follow on Twitter below.

The Brooklyn Nets converted two-way guard David Duke Jr. to a standard NBA contract Friday ahead of the playoffs. The move comes after the team decided not to re-sign center Moses Brown following the expiration of his second 10-day contract.

Duke Jr. signed a two-way deal with Brooklyn after going undrafted out of Providence in 2021. The athletic combo guard finished third in the G-League MVP voting this season, averaging 23.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 48/32/80 shooting splits.

30 PTS 🔥 7 REB 🔥 5 AST David Duke Jr. dropped a 30-piece to help the @LongIslandNets comeback from a 23-point deficit to defeat the Magic! The Nets have clinched the No. 1 seed in the East with the #NBAGLeaguePlayoffs right around the corner. pic.twitter.com/G415auCaTJ — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 22, 2023

Duke Jr. has made 21 NBA appearances this year, averaging 3.1 points on 46.0 percent shooting in just 8.6 minutes per game. The 23-year-old played 27 minutes during the Nets’ near-23-point comeback Mar. 9 in Milwaukee, posting 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal on 6-of-11 shooting.

The Nets made a similar move ahead of the playoffs last season, converting Kessler Edwards to a standard deal following the release of veteran forward James Johnson. Brown found himself as the odd man out this season after making just two garbage time appearances during his pair of 10-day contracts. That lack of playing time was due to the emergence of second-year big man Day’Ron Sharpe, who has averaged 7.0 points and 5.8 rebounds on 64.1 percent shooting over his last nine appearances.

Brooklyn’s roster stands at 16 players plus one two-way following the move.

The Nets are overwhelming favorites to earn the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed for a first-round matchup with MVP favorite Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Brooklyn can clinch the spot with a win in their final two games or a Miami Heat loss.