Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets knocked off the Miami Heat on Monday as NBA commissioner Adam Silver and millions of others looked on. The Nuggets' win averaged 11.64 million viewers, more than tripling its competition.

The series punctuated the most-watched NBA Playoffs in five years as the Nuggets' championship-clinching game averaged 13.08 million viewers, up 1% from last year's Game 5.

The 2023 NBA Playoffs garnered eight billion views across all of the league's social media platforms according to NBA.com, making it the most-watched playoffs ever. While Silver is likely to savor the results, Jokic had a strange request for Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke after the game, as he sought a flight back to his native Serbia.

The Nuggets' championship parade is set for 10 a.m. local time in Denverm or noon ET.

Following the game, pundits debated whether Jokic is a top 20 player of all-time or not. The man known as ‘The Joker' scored 28 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and dished out four assists during Monday night's clinching Game 5.

“We have a lot of young, talented players in that locker room, and we just showed what we are capable of on the biggest stage,” Nuggets Coach Michael Malone said after the historically-watched victory.

Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter, Jr. are all under the age of 29 and currently on long-term deals. Malone hinted in a postgame press conference that he believes his team has a chance to become a dynasty.

"Last step after a champion is to be a dynasty." Coach Michael Malone and the Nuggets have their eyes set on more than just one championship 👀 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/vZQX7sU6jU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 13, 2023

Already, the Nuggets are the early favorite for a 2023-2024 championship, with +460 odds.

Gordon reveled shirtless in the streets of Denver after the historic victory. Considering the unbelievable success of the 2023 NBA Playoffs ratings, it's fair to wonder if Silver held a private celebration of his own.