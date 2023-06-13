The Denver Nuggets captured the 2023 NBA Championship on Monday night, but head coach Michael Malone already has his sights set on next year. In his postgame interview, he talked about the next step to becoming a dynasty, and what it will take to get there.

“We have a lot of young, talented players in that locker room, and we just showed what we are capable of on the biggest stage,” Malone touted.

The Nuggets core four of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. are all under the age of 29, and are locked up for several years on long-term deals.

Role player Bruce Brown has a $6.8 million player option to stay with the team, or he will become a free agent. There are a few other older players that will also become UFA's, but nothing that the team can't round out in the offseason.

"Last step after a champion is to be a dynasty." Coach Michael Malone and the Nuggets have their eyes set on more than just one championship 👀

There have been several repeat champions over the course of the league, most recently the Golden State Warriors in 2017-18. Before that, the Los Angeles Lakers accomplished the feat at the end of the 2000s.

The Lakers also had a three-peat from 2000-2002, following up on Michael Jordan's double three-peat with the Chicago Bulls from 1991-1993 and again from 1996-1998. It takes a generational talent combined with great coaching and team chemistry to create a destiny like this, and the Nuggets will have their work cut out for them.

The Nuggets opened as an early favorite for next year's NBA Championship, debuting at +460 odds. They are tied with the Milwaukee Bucks on Fanduel Sportsbook, followed closely behind the Boston Celtics (+500) and new-look Phoenix Suns at +700.

It will be interesting to see how the odds change over the course of the offseason, as major free agent contracts are signed and deals are made around the league. The Nuggets have all of the ability and momentum to make a run at a repeat, while the talented squads in the Eastern conference will try and prevent that from happening.