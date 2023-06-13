The Denver Nuggets' 2023 NBA Championship parade is sure to be a raucous one. The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat Monday in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals, claiming their first title in franchise history. The team will waste no time celebrating among the fans. The Nuggets 2023 championship parade date, time and route are already available, along with how to watch the event.

The Nuggets' championship parade date and time are set for Thursday at 10 a.m. local time in Denver or noon ET. The parade route will be similar to the celebration held in Denver last year for the Colorado Avalanche's Stanley Cup championship. Locally, fans can watch the Nuggets' championship parade with Altitude Sports or ABC 7 Denver.

The party actually starts one hour early with a pre-rally at Civic Center Park at 9 .am. local time. There will be live music, Nuggets season highlight reels and live video from the parade at the park.

The parade starts at Union Station at 17th Street and Wynkoop Street. Nuggets' players will move along the parade route southeast on 17th Street until they reach Broadway. The parade will turn right onto Broadway and travel a few more blocks before stopping at Civic Center Park.

Parade route for the Denver Nuggets on Thursday in case anyone was curious! pic.twitter.com/MvPMvLfhuW — 50 Shades Of NBA Podcast (@50ShadesOfNBA_) June 13, 2023

When the parade ends at the park, the rally will start, honoring the Nuggets' 2023 NBA championship. Expect Denver players like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to speak to the crowd. Nuggets' head coach Michael Malone will likely also say a few words about the team and their NBA Finals run.

Nuggets owners E. Stanley and Josh Kroenke, as well as Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock, will participate in the rally. Other rally participants will include SuperMascot Rocky, Nuggets Dancers, the Nuggets' Skyline Drumline and the Mile High City Hype Squad

The rally is expected to start at around noon and conclude at around 2 p.m. local time. Nuggets fans in attendance are encouraged to water, sunscreen and Nuggets gear.

Fans who attend the event but can't see the stage can watch video screens that will be placed on Bannock St. and in the park. Those screens will have live footage from the parade and stage during the rally.

The number of people who attend the Nuggets' 2023 championship parade should be well into the hundreds of thousands. The Denver Fire Department estimated that 500,000 people attended the Avalaches' championship parade a year ago.

Nuggets fans had been starved to win a championship. Denver joined the NBA for the 1976-1977 season after the league merged with the ABA. Not only did the 2023 NBA Finals mark the Nuggets' first championship in franchise history, but it was also the first time that Denver even won the Western Conference and played in the NBA Finals.

Denver had been on the cusp of contending for a title for a half-decade. The Nuggets were the West's No. 1 seed in the 2022-2023 season, earning a top-three seed for the fourth time in five seasons.

Before dispatching the Heat over five games, the Nuggets were heavy favorites to win the NBA Finals. Nikola Jokic has established himself as the best basketball player on the planet. Jamal Murray is a bonafide star and a championship-caliber second banana on a title team. Murray had missed the previous two postseasons with a knee injury.

Given that Jokic and Murray are only at the beginning of their primes and set to be in Denver for the foreseeable future, Thursday could be the first of multiple Nuggets championship parades over the next few years.