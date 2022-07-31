Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren combine for insane 84 points in CrawsOver team-up

Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren came to ball out in Seattle, and they have the numbers to prove it after dominating for the Sonics in their game against Ball Is Life in The CrawsOver Pro Am.

Banchero and Holmgren actually combined for 84 points in the contest, with the Orlando Magic’s no. 1 overall pick showing his incredible offensive arsenal and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s no. 2 pick displaying his incredible two-way play. Banchero had 50 points on top of his nine rebounds, while Holmgren had a near triple-double of 34 points, 14 boards and eight blocks.

Paolo Banchero: 50 PTS, 9 REB

Jaden McDaniels: 52 PTS, 11 REB

Of course the two young stars put on quite the show in Seattle, delivering several highlight reel materials throughout the game. In fact, Paolo Banchero’s 50th point came off a 360-dunk, and he was granted that opportunity after a Chet Holmgren block on the other end.

Banchero and Holmgren already impressed during the Summer League, but by the looks of it, the top two picks of the 2022 NBA Draft are far from done from showing everyone why they are the best in the class.

Making the CrawsOver showing even more impressive, Minnesota Timberwolves big man Jaden McDaniels also stepped up big time for the opposing Ball Is Life squad. He had 52 points and 11 rebounds, meaning the three NBA players present combined for 136 points.

If all of them can showcase the same type of play and production in the NBA, they’ll definitely bring a lot of headaches to opposing defenses … and well, offenses.