Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green didn’t hold back when reacting to the Orlando Magic’s blockbuster trade for Desmond Bane, calling the price “a lot” while offering insight into why the deal may still make sense.

On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, joined by former NBA guard Baron Davis, Green addressed the Father’s Day trade that sent Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Magic in exchange for Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four unprotected first-round picks, and a pick swap.

“Four unprotected first round picks and a pick swap, that’s a lot,” Green said. “So, when I saw the trade I was like, man, that’s a lot — and I like Bane.”

Green referenced a quote attributed to Orlando general manager Anthony Parker, who reportedly said that if someone went into a lab to build a basketball player, they would build Desmond Bane. Green pushed back on that notion.

“I saw that quote… and I said, ‘oh, okay. That’s why he gave up so much,’” Green said. “But if I go into the lab and create a basketball player, I’m going to create Kevin Durant or LeBron James or like a 6’6” dude with Steph Curry’s jumpshot.”

“Desmond Bane is 6’5” with a 6’4” wingspan or 6’2” wingspan or something of that nature,” Green continued. “I’m not going into the lab and creating Desmond Bane, with all due respect… I’m not going to create a basketball player with short arms.”

Draymond Green sees Desmond Bane deal as Magic’s push to win now in wide-open NBA

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) handles the ball as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum.
© Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More Orlando Magic News
Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the first half at FedExForum.
KCP’s ‘excited’ reaction to being included in Desmond Bane-Magic trade to GrizzliesJulian Ojeda ·
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Desmond Bane reveals wild timing of when Magic trade went downZachary Weinberger ·
magic, magic draft, 2025 nba draft
Orlando Magic’s nightmare outcome for 2025 NBA DraftGarrett Kerman ·
Desmond Bane's 'simple' mic drop after 'perfect' Magic trade
Desmond Bane’s ‘simple’ mic drop after ‘perfect’ Magic tradeJulian Ojeda ·
Desmond Bane hypes Magic facility with Grizzlies 'dungeon' jab
Desmond Bane hypes Magic facility with Grizzlies ‘dungeon’ jabJulian Ojeda ·
Magic's Desmond Bane smiling in the middle, with silhouettes of Nets' Cam Johnson and Pelicans' Trey Murphy beside him, question marks all over
The next trade Orlando Magic must make after Desmond Bane blockbusterJedd Pagaduan ·

Despite his critique, Green said the trade made strategic sense from Orlando’s perspective.

“It made complete sense to me as to why they made that move,” he said. “I don’t know this to be factual, but my guess is they’ve been looking for a point guard. My guess is they called on Ja [Morant], and Memphis somehow curved the conversation back to Desmond Bane.”

Green viewed the deal as a signal of belief in Orlando’s rising core of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

“They’re saying, ‘we believe in Paolo, we believe in Franz, and we’re going to put someone around them with shooting to take pressure off them,’” he said. “That’s what the move signals to me. And I agree with it. They think the league is wide open, and right now is the time to take your shot.”

That belief aligns with a league climate defined by its growing parity. The NBA has not had a back-to-back champion since the Warriors won consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018. No team has made consecutive Finals appearances since the Warriors’ last run in 2019.

The 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will conclude with a Game 7 on Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. ET — the first Finals Game 7 since 2016.