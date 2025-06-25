The Orlando Magic announced a major leadership restructure Wednesday morning, marking another significant shift in what has already been a transformative offseason. Following last week’s blockbuster trade to acquire Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies, the franchise has now turned its focus inward, appointing new roles and responsibilities within the organization just hours before the 2025 NBA Draft.

The most notable change involves longtime Chief Executive Officer Alex Martins, who will transition into the newly created position of Vice Chair effective July 1. In this senior advisory role, Martins will work closely with the Magic Board of Directors, advancing long-term strategic initiatives and acting as a resource to the franchise’s executive leadership.

“Since joining the team in 1989, Alex’s commitment to excellence has distinguished him as an extraordinary leader in our organization and the Orlando community,” said Magic Chairman Dan DeVos in an official statement. “When Alex communicated his intention to retire several years ago, our family decided to create a new role leveraging his experience.”

Martins, who has served as CEO since 2010, expressed gratitude for his tenure and confidence in the organization’s direction.

“It has been an honor leading the Magic alongside the DeVos family, and I welcome the opportunity to continue working closely together in this new role,” Martins said. “Leading the Magic as CEO has been one of the greatest blessings of my life.”

Magic restructure leadership as Freeman, Ryan DeVos, and Weltman take on expanded roles

The role of CEO will not be filled, as the Magic restructure their executive leadership model. Charlie Freeman, currently President of Business Operations, will now lead all business functions for the franchise. Freeman, entering his 30th season with the Magic, will oversee departments including personnel, ticket sales, global partnerships, arena operations, philanthropy, finance, human resources, communications, and broadcasting. He will report directly to the Magic Board of Directors.

“Charlie is a skilled and strategic leader in whom we have tremendous trust,” said DeVos. “With his deep expertise in business operations, our family is confident he is the right leader for this time in our organization.”

Increased involvement from the DeVos family’s third generation was also highlighted in the announcement. Ryan DeVos will take on an expanded role as Managing Director, working closely with Freeman, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman, and the Board of Directors. His responsibilities will focus on aligning the organization with family values, strengthening community ties, and supporting both basketball and business operations.

Cole DeVos is set to relocate to Orlando for the 2025–26 season, where he will participate in a full-time management development program to deepen his role within the franchise.

Weltman will continue to oversee all basketball-related matters, reporting directly to the Board.

These leadership changes follow a series of high-impact moves by the organization, including a rebrand and the acquisition of Desmond Bane in a deal with Memphis. The franchise now shifts its focus to the 2025 NBA Draft, scheduled for Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Magic currently hold the No. 25 overall pick and two second-round selections (Nos. 46 and 57).