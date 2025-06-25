On Wednesday morning’s broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith publicly called on longtime Dallas Mavericks player development coach God Shammgod to leave the franchise and join the Orlando Magic under head coach Jamahl Mosley.

“I also saw some reports about Orlando being interested in God Shammgod Wells. He is an assistant coach on the Dallas Mavericks,” Smith said. “I covered this brother when he was in high school in New York City. We go back a long ways or whatever… I’m advising him on national television: leave. Get the hell up out of Dallas.”

Shammgod, a New York City native and former Providence standout, has served in a player development role with the Mavericks since 2016. He is widely respected for his ball-handling expertise and has worked with numerous All-Star players during his tenure.

Smith’s comments follow reports that the Orlando Magic are targeting Shammgod to join Mosley’s coaching staff. Mosley previously served as a Mavericks assistant for seven seasons before becoming Orlando’s head coach in 2021. The two coaches share a long-standing professional relationship that could be rekindled as the Magic continue to reshape their identity.

Stephen A. Smith cites Mavericks’ changes, backs God Shammgod-to-Magic move

Stephen A Smith to God Shammgod: “Go to Orlando with Mosley, you know who that brother is. Get the hell up out of there.” pic.twitter.com/hAxBIEEyy5 — WeltGawd (@WeltGawd) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

“With new ownership and some of the decisions that they’re making to curve course of whatever have you… they seem to be more about numbers rather than taking care of the people they need to take care of,” Smith said. “And I’m not saying it’s an awful thing because I understand business decisions need to be made every day, but with Kyrie Irving, I think he’s been lowballed… and God Shamgod get the hell up out of there.”

He continued: “Go to Orlando with Mosley. You know who that brother is, get the hell up out of there and start anew. By the way, there’s no state income taxes in Florida too. You’re good, get the hell up out of there.”

Smith cited Irving’s contract as one of his concerns with the Mavericks' direction. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Irving declined his $42.9 million player option for the 2025–26 season and is instead expected to sign a three-year, $119 million extension with Dallas. The deal includes a player option for the 2027–28 season.

The Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers at the 2025 trade deadline, signaling a shift in organizational priorities. Meanwhile, the Magic have retooled their core around Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, recently acquiring Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in a blockbuster deal last week. As they continue to build under head coach Jamahl Mosley, Orlando is looking to reinforce its player development system. Shammgod’s potential addition could bring veteran experience and skill development expertise to one of the league’s most promising young teams.