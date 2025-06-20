Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is looking ahead with optimism after being dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies in a blockbuster trade that sent Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic on Father’s Day.

The 32-year-old veteran guard addressed the trade on the latest episode of Dawg Talk with J Mac and Kenny Gaines, revealing that while the news came during a family vacation, his initial surprise eventually gave way to excitement about joining Memphis.

“I knew before everybody, it wasn’t really breaking news for me, but it happened Father’s Day,” Caldwell-Pope said. “I’m on vacation with my family… it’s literally about 11:30–11:35, almost noon, and I’m going to get something out of my bag and my phone is vibrating, but I don’t get to it in time.”

“So, I’m checking and it’s my agent – he never calls me multiple times so it’s literally like three to four times, like damn, let me get to my phone and call him back. As soon as I call, you just got traded to the Grizzlies… quick shock because it kinda hit me right there like damn, it’s Father’s Day. I didn’t want to get this type of news, we could’ve at least waited until Monday.”

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope says trade from Magic to Grizzlies was emotional but exciting

Caldwell-Pope admitted the timing made it difficult to process at first, especially when it came to informing his family. But as he reflected on the trade and the Grizzlies’ direction, he felt confident in the fit.

Article Continues Below

“The more I thought about it, the more excited I got about it, even though I was a little sad because it happened on Father’s Day,” he said. “I know this game, I know this business, but the more I thought about the trade, the team that I was going to, the players I was going to be playing with – I know some of the guys – and then the way the organization is trying to go, I felt like I fit right in. I got super excited.”

Caldwell-Pope was acquired alongside Cole Anthony in exchange for Desmond Bane, who was sent to the Magic for four unprotected first-round picks and one pick swap.

The Grizzlies are coming off a challenging 2024–25 season that ended in a first-round sweep at the hands of the Western Conference champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Star guard Ja Morant was injured during the series, further compounding Memphis’ postseason struggles.

Caldwell-Pope joins a Memphis roster aiming to retool around a healthy core and return to contention. The former NBA champion is entering his 13th season after spending one year with Orlando, where he averaged 8.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He appeared in 77 games, shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.2% from three-point range across 29.6 minutes per night.

Signed to a three-year, $66 million deal last offseason, Caldwell-Pope brings perimeter defense, veteran experience, and playoff pedigree to a Grizzlies team looking to rebound after a difficult year.