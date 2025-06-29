The Orlando Magic have a lot to consider during the 2025 NBA free agency window. In preparation for the process, the Magic opted to decline team options on center Moritz “Moe” Wagner and Caleb Houstan.

While Wagner and Houstan will become unrestricted free agents, Orlando retains their Bird rights and can potentially re-sign them, per ESPN's Shams Charania. Wagner would have been owed $11 million in 2025-2026, with Houstan's option worth $2 million.

Wagner, the older brother of Magic star Franz Wagner, averaged a career-high 12.9 points per game in 2024-2025, making his move somewhat of a surprise. However, his season was cut short by a torn ACL after just 30 games, putting his future in limbo.

Houstan, a 2022 second-round pick, has never made the same impact in his three years with the team. Houstan has appeared in 168 total games for Orlando, averaging just 4.1 points per outing. While he did shoot a career-high 40.1 percent from deep in 2024-2025, Houstan reached double figures just eight times all year.

Both Moe Wagner and Houstan came out of Michigan, but never overlapped in Ann Arbor. Wagner declared for the 2018 NBA Draft after three years with the Wolverines, four years before Houstan went one-and-done in 2021-2022.

Article Continues Below
More Orlando Magic News
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) dribbles beside Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in the first quarter during game two of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena.
NBA rumors: Ty Jerome suitors lining up amid expected Cavs exitTroy Finnegan ·
May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Jase Richardson talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago.
Orlando Magic’s Jase Richardson headlines 5 biggest steals of 2025 NBA Draft Round 1Rishav Bhat ·
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Grizzlies GM admits Desmond Bane trade is ‘great’ for MagicAbdullah Imran ·
Jase Richardson talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago.
Magic pick former player’s son in 2025 NBA DraftDavid Yapkowitz ·
Magic news: Stephen A. Smith urges legendary Mavericks coach to join Jamahl Mosley
Stephen A. Smith urges legendary Mavericks coach to join Magic, Jamahl MosleyJulian Ojeda ·
Victor Oladipo (Indiana) greets NBA commissioner David Stern after being selected as the number two overall pick to the Orlando Magic during the 2013 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center.
Magic’s 10 worst NBA Draft day mistakes in historyBailey Bassett ·

Magic enter NBA free agency with internal focus

Orlando Magic guard Caleb Houstan (2) looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Even without Wagner and Houstan's contracts on their books, the Magic do not have much flexibility in free agency. Orlando went all-in on the Desmond Bane trade with the Memphis Grizzlies before seemingly shifting its focus internally.

The Magic now have nine players under contract for the 2025-2026 season, not including recent draft picks Jase Richardson and Noah Penda. Orlando's biggest concern will be extending All-Star forward Paolo Banchero, who will enter the final year of his rookie deal in the fall.

After a three-year playoff drought, the Magic have made the playoffs in consecutive seasons. However, they have not gotten past the first round in either year and have yet to get over the hump. The Bane deal certainly shifts their outlook. With long-term injuries to stars Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard, the Eastern Conference is wide open in 2025-2026, something Orlando clearly intends to exploit.