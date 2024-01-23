Will any of Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett's picks be the MVP?

Half of the season is almost done as the All-Star break starts to loom over the association. This means that individuals have a pretty good grasp of who this year's Most Valuable Player would be. Names who are prominently dropped in these conversations are Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and Anthony Edwards. Retired players also want to have some fun in these types of talking points which is why Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett dropped their picks, via All The Smoke Podcast.

“But for me right now [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander]. I did not know at this point that they were going to be fighting for first place. The numbers that dude is putting up. And, the fluidity that he plays with. I mean he's just calm, cool. He did have some good games against some top players,” Paul Pierce said as he locked in the Oklahoma City Thunder star.

However, Kevin Garnett had a different opinion on the matter. He thinks are certain person from his former team might just notch an MVP over Paul Pierce's pick.

“Anthony Edwards, bro… Boy, you got a closer… running from no pressure. He wants the shot and he can get y'all into fouls early. He can make plays, he can play off, and he can play on… When you're Superman looking at three god**** villains, you need Anthony Edwards,” Kevin Garnett declared while hyping up the Minnesota Timberwolves star.

How have Paul Pierce and KG's picks fared?

There are still a lot of games left to play for both of these stars. But, their numbers and records might define their success at the halfway mark of the season. Edwards, who Kevin Garnett backs, is averaging a smooth 25.5 points per contest on a solid 46.4% clip on all three levels of scoring. He also notching more or less five assists and rebounds in each and every game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, on the other hand, is having a career-scoring year with much efficiency. He is knocking down 54.9% of his shots which is getting the Thunder 31.1 points every game. His floor general prowess also gets them 6.3 dimes. This is rounded out by his rebounding performances which get them 5.6 boards on a nightly basis.

There are still some big names that could make a run for the MVP just like Joel Embiid. However, it would not be surprising if one of Garnett or Paul Pierce's picks ends up winning.