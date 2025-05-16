The Denver Nuggets are storming into Game 7 with momentum and confidence after a powerful 119–107 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6. It was a statement game for the Nuggets, who showed grit and resilience when it mattered most.

Jamal Murray led the team with 25 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists while battling through illness. Nikola Jokić was a force inside, racking up 29 points and 14 rebounds. Christian Braun stepped up big with 23 points and 11 boards, while Julian Strawther came off the bench to score a postseason career-high 15 points in the second half.

Interim head coach David Adelman was quick to praise his squad's mental toughness. “Hyper focused, hyper honest with one another, and more importantly, hyper honest with themselves,” Adelman said, crediting the team's trust within each other. “I think if you are that way, you can bounce back from things very quickly.”

Looking ahead to the do-or-die Game 7, Adelman didn't hold back. His confidence in their ability to regroup and perform under pressure was clear. “They'll be mentally prepared because they'll spend tomorrow thinking about how they could be better. We'll throw everything at this thing. We will be ready to roll on Sunday,” he promised. It was not just a prediction, it was a guarantee.

Denver’s history in Game 7s backs up Adelman’s confidence. Over the past five seasons, the Nuggets have battled through nine Game 7 appearances with a record of 5–4. Their most iconic moments came in the 2019–20 playoffs when they pulled off back-to-back comebacks from 3–1 deficits, first against the Utah Jazz and then stunning the heavily favored Los Angeles Clippers. It was a display of mental fortitude that put the league on notice.

But it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Just last year, they suffered a crushing Game 7 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, blowing a 20-point lead to fall 98–90. That sting still lingers, but Adelman believes this team is stronger, more focused, and better prepared.

With Game 7 set for Sunday in Oklahoma City, the Nuggets are ready to lay it all on the line. Adelman’s guarantee isn’t just talk—it’s a testament to the belief he has in his team. For Denver, it’s more than just another game. It’s a chance to show the world what they’re made of.