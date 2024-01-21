Anthony Edwards vowed to be better after his missed free throws in the loss to the Thunder.

Anthony Edwards may be establishing himself as a superstar for the Minnesota Timberwolves but he's bound to mess up here and there. Perhaps his biggest on-court mishap of the season happened just days after he made waves in the NBA landscape with a wild off-the-glass self-alley-oop.

In a tight contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Edwards had a chance to tie the game after being fouled on a three-pointer. But he proceeded to miss all three of his free throws, allowing the Thunder to tack on some extra points to secure the win in Minnesota.

After the game, Edwards said simply that he'll come through for the Timberwolves the next time he's in that position.

"Make 'em, miss 'em. I wasn't really disappointed… I missed them tonight but I'll make them next time." Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards on missing three straight free throws late in the 4th quarter last night 🗣️ (via @SneakerReporter)pic.twitter.com/QP2XfCQ5E4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 21, 2024

“Make 'em, miss 'em. I wasn't really disappointed,” Edwards said. “Either I was gonna make 'em or miss 'em, it don’t really matter. I missed them tonight but I'll make them next time.”

Anthony Edwards was held to just 19 points but on 6-10 shooting from the field. On the other side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 33 points and led his team to a pivotal win that drew OKC closer to Minny at the top of the Western Conference standings. Edwards discussed the difficulties of guarding a player like SGA who is able to draw fouls at a high level.

The Timberwolves are still the top seed in the West and Edwards is still one of the best guards in the league. But losses like this, especially to a team on your heels in the standings, can definitely sting. They can also serve as surefire inspiration to be even better, as Edwards' mindset indicates.