May 16, 2025 at 12:45 AM ET

Jamal Murray powered through illness to keep the Denver Nuggets’ title hopes alive. For the second straight series, the 2023 champions are headed to a do-or-die Game 7. Murray led the charge with a 25-point performance, guiding Denver to a 119-107 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night and forcing a decisive showdown in the Western Conference semifinals.

Initially listed as questionable, Jamal Murray shook off his illness and set the tone early with 11 points in the first quarter. He played 39 minutes, adding eight rebounds and seven assists to his 25-point night.

“When you woke up this morning was there any chance you didn't play in this game?” Murray was asked after their hard-earned win. Without hesitation, the ever-competitive Murray responded, “Absolutely not.”

The Nuggets seized momentum late in the second quarter by taking advantage of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s foul trouble. Moments after the Thunder stretched their lead to 58-46, Gilgeous-Alexander picked up his fourth foul and was forced to the bench for the final 89 seconds of the half.

Denver wasted no time, forcing three consecutive empty trips from Oklahoma City and unleashing a 12-0 run to pull even. Although Lu Dort hit a corner three at the buzzer to give the Thunder a 61-58 halftime lead, the Nuggets had already swung the momentum heading into another dramatic second half of this intense series.

Despite the Nuggets’ solid play, the Thunder kept Ball Arena on edge late in the game by narrowing a 16-point lead to nine. Denver struggled to overcome Oklahoma City’s full-court pressure, a hurdle that proved significant even though it was too late to affect the result of Game 6.

Jamal Murray and the Nuggets force Game 7

Murray finished the regular season as Denver’s second-leading scorer behind Nikola Jokic and has maintained that role in the playoffs, averaging 22.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.9 rebounds. The Nuggets needed him to deliver in this elimination game—and he answered the call.

Nikola Jokic tallied 29 points and 14 rebounds to help Denver punch their ticket back to Oklahoma City for Sunday’s Game 7. Christian Braun contributed 23 points and 11 boards, while Julian Strawther provided a postseason career-high 15 points off the bench.

Julian Strawther, who had just 17 total points in the playoffs before Thursday, delivered all 15 of his points in the second half, providing a crucial spark off the bench with Jamal Murray not at full strength.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paced the Thunder with 32 points, while Chet Holmgren contributed 19 points and 11 rebounds. Luguentz Dort, Alex Caruso, and Cason Wallace each chipped in 10 points, and Jalen Williams handed out 10 assists to round out Oklahoma City’s effort.

Jamal Murray, long recognized as a player who elevates his game in the playoffs, delivered once again Thursday night, matching up with MVP candidate Gilgeous-Alexander. But the job isn’t done yet — Murray and the Nuggets will aim to finish the series in Game 7 and punch their ticket to a matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves.