The NBA has been discussing possibly changing the format of the 2025 All-Star Game to a new tournament style that would consist of four different teams, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Essentially, the pool of All-Stars would be broken up into three teams of eight players each, while the fourth team would be the winner of the Rising Stars game. This new proposed format was brought up on Friday with the Competition Committee, which consists of governors, team executives, players, coaches, and union personnel.

In recent years, the NBA has added constant changes to the All-Star Game in order to try and make it more appealing to the viewer. Last season, the league returned to a classic format where the Eastern Conference faced off against the Western Conference with a traditional scoring system and 12-minute quarters.

However, the 2023 NBA All-Star Game was much different, with a target score being determined with no time on the clock in the fourth quarter. This was just one of many unique changes the league experimented with during All-Star Weekend.

The competitiveness that has existed in the NBA All-Star Game has been a problem the league has been attempting to address in recent years. That is why there are serious talks about a new four-team tournament-style format.

As the league has continued to brainstorm new ideas for a different All-Star Game style, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has been one of the big names the league has consulted with about potential changes for when his team hosts the 2025 All-Star Game, according to Charania.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game ended in the Eastern Conference defeating the Western Conference 211-186, the highest-scoring All-Star Game in the history of the league. This is something the NBA has been looking into, and finding a way to improve player effort in the event to make it an actual game instead of an open-gym type of spectacle has been at the forefront of these conversations.

All-Star Weekend festivities will be hosted by the Warriors during the 2024-25 season, with the All-Star Game schedule to be played on Feb. 16 in Chase Center.