Former NBA basketball player Rajon Rondo is pleading guilty to a gun charge, per WLKY-TV, a CBS affiliate. Rondo will not serve time in jail after the plea.

The former Boston Celtics and Kentucky basketball point guard had charges dismissed for marijuana possession, per a plea deal with prosecutors. The charges stem from a January incident in Indiana, when Rondo was stopped by law enforcement on suspicion of reckless driving. The former NBA player was arrested after an officer allegedly smelled marijuana in Rondo's vehicle. A search of the car resulted in the law enforcement officer finding the gun. Rondo was taken into custody for illegally possessing a firearm and two drug related charges, including marijuana possession.

Rondo appeared in an Indiana court Tuesday. He was found guilty of unlawful carrying of a handgun, per the TV station. He was sentenced to pay $189 in court costs and serve six months in jail. Rondo was credited two days for time served and put on probation for the remainder of that period, due to his plea deal.

Rajon Rondo has faced legal issues before

This is not the first time the former NBA guard has deal with legal trouble. Rondo was accused of threatening a woman with a gun in 2022. The woman received a protective order, that was later rescinded due to an agreement between the two parties.

Due to a separate protective order against him, Rondo is not allowed to carry a gun, per the Associated Press.

The former NBA guard won two league championships with the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. Rondo last played in the NBA in 2022 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was known as one of the best point guards in the league, with a penchant for great defense. He made the NBA All-Defensive First Team twice in his career. Rondo also was twice named to the All-Defensive Second Team.