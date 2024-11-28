Patrick Beverley, the former NBA guard now playing for Hapoel Shlomo Tel Aviv, is confronting a challenging choice about continuing his career in Israel due to growing family pressures. During a recent episode of The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, he opened up about the difficult situation he's navigating.

“I'm in Tel Aviv, Israel, right now. Since I've been there, it's been absolutely phenomenal the way I'm treated, the freedom I get, playing basketball, the way the Jewish Community has accepted me, and the way my team embraced me,” Beverley remarked. “I'm almost like a spokesperson for Israeli sports. But a lot of people don't understand that I have a fiancée who's from Iran. Me being here is causing a lot of added stress from both families.

Patrick Beverley under a lot of pressure

“I ain't gonna say she hit me with an ultimatum, but I got some decisions to make,” the former NBA defensive specialist added. “When I say a lot of pressure, I mean a lot of pressure from both of our families. My kids, mum, her side. It's just very, very complicated.”

The escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, compounded by the ongoing military conflict in the region, have added to Beverley’s predicament. Although a recent ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has provided some temporary relief, the uncertainty surrounding Beverley’s future persists.

“I’m 50-50 [if I’ll stay here]. This ain’t about the money. I’m rich as f–k. She’s richer than me. It’s not about money. It’s about who I want to make happy,” Beverley continued. His fiancée, Mandana Bolourchi, a well-known influencer, adds another layer to the situation as the couple navigates these challenging circumstances.

“I'm in the middle. I'm trying to fulfill my promise of competing,” said the 36-year-old. “It's like I'm choosing the love of my life and my first love, basketball. I'm left a lot of days drained. It just put a lot of added pressure on my relationship. A lot of added pressure, especially from her side. … It's so f**ked up because, in the middle of the season, we get this f**king phenomenal coach. [Dimitris] Itoudis is a phenomenal coach. On the first day of practice, I was like, I'm running a wall for this guy. Absolute European legendary coach, which makes it even harder. … He's Gregg Popovich of Europe. When a legacy is in the building, you smell it; I want some of that.”

Beverley's fiancée giving him a timeline

Beverley revealed that his fiancée, Mandana Bolourchi, has set a timeline for him to reach a decision, adding urgency to the already complex situation.

“She gave me a timeline, and I'm just saying that. … We're family people. I think my decision has to be based on what's best for my family at the time,” said the Hapoel Tel Aviv guard. “We'll see. I think about that very day. I gave my word to the club and my team.

“It's just a very tough and complicated situation for me, a very stocky situation. She's like, ‘You can go play here, you can play in this team, you can go play in this place in Europe, you can go play in Real, you can go play in Paris if you want,' but it's tough for me,” Beverley continued.

This season, Beverley has been a key contributor for Hapoel Tel Aviv, posting averages of 11.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.8 steals per game in EuroCup play. The team, currently holding a 5-3 record, was constructed to contend for the championship.

Adding to their ambitions, Hapoel recently made a high-profile coaching change, bringing in two-time EuroLeague champion Dimitris Itoudis to lead the squad.