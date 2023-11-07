The NBA takes a rare in-season break on November 7 to encourage fans to vote on Election Day. Please vote wisely.

The NBA will take a rare in-season break on November 7. The league didn't schedule any games on that day to encourage NBA fans to vote on Election Day in the USA, per Sportskeeda's Sean Cavanaugh.

“The NBA is taking Tuesday off to encourage fans to engage in the civic process. Part of the idea concerns the league's commitment to equal rights and social activism. It also ties into its progressive ideas and programs launched after the players took stands in support of Black rights movements in the summer of 2020,” Cavanaugh wrote.

“The league will also work to promote the effort and campaign on Election Day. It will also share important information regarding voting information,” Cavauaugh added.

“It will use the day to promote the works of its teams surrounding the election. Many NBA teams allow their arenas to be used as polling centers and voting locations,” Sean Cavanaugh concluded.

The NBA In-Season Tournament games are scheduled for every Tuesday and Friday until November 28. Except for Election Day, when no games will be played.@TheJaxShow tells @DarthAmin he’s proud of the NBA for its scheduling decision. pic.twitter.com/zVNUb935U9 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) November 5, 2023

No NBA Games on Election Day

This is the second straight year the NBA isn't scheduling games on Election Day. The league canceled games scheduled for November 8, 2022 last year.

It seems Election Day will become a regular fixture in the NBA's rare days off from October until June. The league typically doesn't schedule games on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, and the day of the NCAA men's basketball title game.

Twenty-four of the NBA's 30 teams saw action on Monday. It was an action-packed 12 game slate that included the Miami Heat's 108-107 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Heat center Bam Adebayo had a monster game. He recorded a triple-double of 22 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in the victory.

On the other hand, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama scored just 13 points in their humiliating 152-111 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

The NBA returns with a packed 14-game slate on Wednesday. Two of the most exciting games are the Golden State vs. Denver Nuggets matchup and the Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers showdown.

Please vote wisely while the NBA takes a short break on Election Day.