The New York Knicks just wrapped up their most successful season in 25 years, winning 51 games and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. Given the average age of their core, that bodes incredibly well for the team's future. Additionally, an Achilles injury suffered by Jayson Tatum limits the Boston Celtics' ceiling next year.

Granted, the rumor mill has already begun to circulate around the Knicks, who still have to identify a head coach. However, advancing to the NBA Finals appeared as likely for the Knicks as it has been in recent memory. But the Orlando Magic shook up the East by trading for Desmond Bane, and now all bets are off.

Bane presents problems for Eastern Conference leaders

Orlando did not wait to begin its offseason. It added Bane in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, a 2026 pick (swap rights from Phoenix or Washington), two more unprotected first-round picks (2028 and 2030), and a 2029 first-round pick swap. Bane is a physical defender and elite shooter who will most certainly change the Magic's trajectory.

Picks aside, this move significantly improves the Magic, especially offensively. Bane averaged 19.2 points on a 54.8/39.2/89.4 shooting split in 2024-25. His 3-point shooting in particular will benefit the Magic, who finished 2024-25 last in 3-point percentage.

But Bane is far more than a shooter. He can also create—just look at the 5.3 assists per game he averaged last season. And his bag is fairly deep in terms of scoring off the dribble, as well. Additionally, Bane is a sturdy defender capable of guarding point guards, shooting guards, and a good deal of forwards, too. So, he'll fit in with how Orlando plays defensively, while significantly lifting the team's offensive ceiling.

In summation, Bane is everything the Magic needed, no disrespect to Anthony or Caldwell-Pope. He's a guy who can shoot, score, create, and defend. He plugs in incredibly well beside Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and company, stretching opposing defenses and enabling more space for the Magic's star forwards to operate. Additionally, Bane can create and score for himself when defenses send extra guys to Banchero or Wagner, something the Magic have lacked since becoming a consistent playoff team.

Desmond Bane, Magic will be tough matchup for Knicks

The Magic's new starting five is simply terrifying: Jalen Suggs, Bane, Banchero, Wagner, and Wendell Carter. Considering the Bane addition, the unit is capable of applying an incredible amount of defensive pressure while punishing opponents on the offensive end. New York played well against Orlando last season, winning three of its four matchups. But Banchero missed all four games and Wagner missed three. So, there's limited tape on how the Knicks respond to the Magic's unique, old-school style of play.

Looking ahead, Orlando is expected to be a title contender almost immediately. Following the trade, DraftKings Sportsbook gave the Magic the fifth-best odds to win the championship amongst Eastern Conference teams, per Sports Illustrated. The Eastern Conference teams ahead of the Magic include the Boston Celtics, Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Indiana Pacers. So, assuming that New York will be better, but the idea that Boston will finish ahead of Orlando, given Tatum's presumed absence, is a major stretch, revealing cracks in the sportsbook's underlying logic.

Ultimately, the Knicks will have to deal with the Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers; that's a given. Cleveland will also be as dangerous as ever. And Boston remains strong, even without Tatum. But Orlando wasn't a major concern… yet. Now, given the Bane addition, that's no longer the case. And given the Magic's balance, defensive abilities, and physicality, they might be the toughest Eastern Conference opponent that New York will face in 2025-26. Let's see how Knicks' leadership responds—but hiring a coach should still be first on their to-do list.