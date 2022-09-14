Reporter puts Adam Silver on the spot with critical Robert Sarver question

After slapping Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver with a one-year suspension and $10 million fine, NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke to the media on Wednesday regarding the decision. While there were a variety of different questions thrown at him, the one that raised eyebrows across the room and social media as a whole was from Sports Illustrated veteran writer Howard Beck.

Here is what he had to say, via ClutchPoints:

Howard Beck: “Why should there be a different standard for NBA owner than it would be for everybody who works in this league?”

Adam Silver: “There are particular rights here to someone who owns an NBA team as opposed to someone who is an employee.”

So basically Beck is pointing out that anyone who works in this league, whether it’s a reporter, staff member of one of the 30 organizations, or even someone who works for the NBA would’ve been immediately let go if they used racial slurs and/or were sexually inappropriate.

But Adam Silver claims owners get special treatment. While Silver isn’t insinuating what Silver did is okay, it certainly sounds like that in a certain way. Yes, there are complications when it comes to removing an owner, but this is serious stuff. Sarver’s actions are absolutely unacceptable. And if you look at the Donald Sterling situation, he was literally banned for life from having anything to do with an NBA team again.

Beck definitely hit the nail on the head with that question and clearly caught Adam Silver off guard because the answer is absolute nonsense.