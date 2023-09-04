It's no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors have the biggest fanbases among NBA teams. Such is the life for teams boasting the services of LeBron James and Stephen Curry, respectively. But not all fans have level-headed takes. In fact, the bigger the fanbase is, the more likely it is for there to be cacophonous fans who simply would stop at nothing when it comes to defending the team and players they love.

And in the case of the Lakers and Warriors, it seems like a researcher took it upon himself to prove, at least in a systematic manner, that those two popular teams have the most annoying fans in the NBA. According to research made by Gambling.com, the Lakers have the most “annoying” fanbase in the NBA, with the Warriors not too far behind their Pacific Division brethren.

“The results revealed that Los Angeles Lakers fans are the most annoying fans in the league, with there being over 12,000 social media posts made over that past year describing them as the most irritating fans in the NBA,” the study states. “Golden State Warriors fans and New York Knicks fans claim second and third place when it comes to grinding the gears of other NBA fans with each fanbase receiving 10,810 and 6,250 posts over the past year, respectively.”

The methodology behind this study, however, is a bit lacking, as Gambing.com merely utilized Linkfluence to gauge how many social media posts used the word “annoying” to pertain to fans of a certain team. That restricts the scope of the study in such a non-negligible manner. Users could simply use other words to convey their annoyance towards other fans without the specific use of the word. Moreover, it only restricts the study to users of the English language.

Nevertheless, there's certainly merit to this, as it certainly confirms that the Lakers and Warriors have the biggest fanbases in the NBA. It stands to reason that the more posts there are, the more opportunity there is for users to refer to them as “annoying”, hence their placement on the list.

On the other side of the equation, fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers are seen as the least annoying, which definitely owes to their standing as teams that don't particularly attract that much fanfare.