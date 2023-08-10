How would NBA stars from years past fair in the league today? It's a question that fans love to debate. But Rick Barry doesn't even think it's a topic worth discussing.

The basketball Hall of Fame member dismissed the idea that players of his era wouldn't be able to hold their own against current NBA stars during an interview with Joy De’Angela for YouTube. During the interview, De'Angela mentioned the trope that Barry and his contemporaries such as Wilt Chamberlain were facing off against “plumbers.”

Barry's stated reaction when someone tells him he wouldn't be able to hang in today's NBA? “What drugs are you on?”

Named on the NBA's 50 Greatest Players in NBA History list, as well as the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, Barry pointed to the myriad advantages that teams provide for their players today in his defense.

“I didn't have an agility coach, I didn't have a dietician, I didn't travel on charter planes,” Barry pointed out.

The Warriors legend even took it a step further. Rick Barry opined that with all the advancements in how NBA players train and care for themselves, the great players of his era would be even better in today's professional setting.

“The guys that I played with…as good as we were, would be even greater playing today,” Barry said while name dropping Oscar Robertson and Jerry West in particular.

Barry also cited the way the game is played today as proof that Wilt Chamberlain would have no problem against contemporary NBA players. Chamberlain regularly faced stiff competition from other centers, Barry argued. But in today's NBA, many big men play further from the basket and lack the chops to block shots or protect the rim.

“It's a different game” Barry pointed out, but not one he couldn't compete in.